Celebrate holidays from around the world

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — This year you can get into the yuletide spirit and see how the Christmas holiday is celebrated around the world without having to leave the Midlands.

The Columbia Art Center to celebrate holidays as people would in different parts of the world. During the Worlds of Creativity series organizers say you can experience various cultures through art and music.

Guests will be able to enjoy the a bit of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah by spinning a dreidel, paint a Diwali cup as one would in India, or maybe enjoy the sounds of Kenyan Christmas Folk stories and taste Christmas cookies as they are made in the Czech Republic. Organizers say that’s only the beginning.

You can prance on down to the free event December 6th from 6PM-8PM at the Columbia Art Center at 1227 Taylor street, Suite C.