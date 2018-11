Gas Prices Dip Below $2 in parts of the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–┬áDrivers in South Carolina are getting an early Christmas present, low gas prices.

Columbia Gas Prices dot com and Gas Buddy show the midlands average around $2.13 a gallon, which is down from $2.50 a gallon just last month.

Several gas stations around our area are showing prices below $2 a gallon, ABC Columbia News found at least two gas stations off Two Notch Road with prices right below $2.00 per gallon.

AAA says the drop is due to falling crude oil prices and the switch to a winter fuel mix.