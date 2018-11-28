Gas Prices Dip Below $2 in parts of the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Drivers in South Carolina are getting an early Christmas present, low gas prices.

Columbia Gas Prices dot com and Gas Buddy show the midlands average around $2.13 a gallon, which is down from $2.50 a gallon just last month.

Several gas stations around our area are showing prices below $2 a gallon, ABC Columbia News found at least two gas stations off Two Notch Road with prices right below $2.00 per gallon.

AAA says the drop is due to falling crude oil prices and the switch to a winter fuel mix.