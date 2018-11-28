Gas Prices Dip Below $2 in parts of the Midlands

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Drivers in South Carolina are getting an early Christmas present, low gas prices.
Columbia Gas Prices dot com and Gas Buddy show the midlands average around $2.13 a gallon, which is down from $2.50 a gallon just last month.
Several gas stations around our area are showing prices below $2 a gallon, ABC Columbia News found at least two gas stations off Two Notch Road with prices right below $2.00 per gallon.

AAA says the drop is due to falling crude oil prices and the switch to a winter fuel mix.

 

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: ,
Share

Related

Black Friday brings lower gas prices
Gas Prices continue to drop this Thanksgiving Holi...
Prices at the Pump drop ahead of Thanksgiving
Gas prices on the rise

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android