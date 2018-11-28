Governor’s Mansion to host Christmas Open House

The South Carolina Governor's Mansion will soon be decked out for the holidays.

Governor Henry McMaster and his family are hosting the annual Christmas Open House on Monday, December 3, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the Governor’s Mansion.

The event is free of charge and open to the public. No reservations are required.

In a release, the First Family is requesting open house guests consider bringing canned goods to be donated to the Harvest Hope Food Bank. The donations will be accepted at the entrance to the Governor’s Mansion.

According to the Governor;s office, the Columbia Garden Club, which has decorated the Governor’s Mansion for Christmas every year since 1981, began decorating earlier this week when the Governor’s Mansion received live Christmas trees from Price’s Christmas Tree Farm of Lexington and poinsettias grown by the Future Farmers of America from Lexington Technology Center, these will all be on display during the open house.