Man charged with attempting to murder person who tried to stop assault

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says they have arrested 52 year old James Michael Smith after authorities say he stabbed a man who tried to stop him from assaulting a woman.

Authorities say the incident happened Monday at a Lexington County home when a fight broke out at the residence. Officials say another man tried to break up the alleged domestic dispute where police say Smith grabbed the female victim by her neck and forced to her to the floor.

Deputies say when the man tried to stop the assault James stabbed him. Authorities say the victim is expected to recover. Smith meanwhile has been charged with attempted murder, domestic violence and possessing a weapon during a violent crime. He remains behind bars at the Lexington County Detention Center.