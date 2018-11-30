Junior League Holiday Market this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s time for the holidays and an annual event has returned, full of shopping delights.

Now through December 2, 2018, you can get your holiday shopping done at the Junior League of Columbia’s Holiday Market.

The Junior League hosts over 150 merchants from across the country for the Holiday Market, from clothes to Christmas decor.

The market helps the Junior League raise money to support the health and well-being of children and families across the midlands.

To check out the Holiday Market stop by now through Dec. 2, the Cantey and Goodman Buildings at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds, located at 1200 Rosewood Drive.

General admission for Holiday Market is $8 and will be valid for all four days; parking is $5 per vehicle. Holiday Market will open its doors daily at 9:30 a.m. Children 12 and under are admitted free during regular shopping hours. Tickets can be purchased at the door.