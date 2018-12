Nearly 2,000 SC families have to repeat kid’s vaccines because of employee error

(ABC Team) – If you’re a parent you know how stressful taking your child to the pediatrician to get shots can be, on both you and the child.

Imagine finding out you have to take your child back to get the same vaccination again because someone at the doctor’s office messed up.

That’s what’s happening this week for nearly two thousand Upstate families.

Anne Maxwell reports.