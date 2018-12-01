Prices at the Pump continue to drop below $2 a gallon in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prices at the pump continue to drop well below the National average here in South Carolina.

And it looks like December is bringing with it prices below $2 a gallon in the Midlands.

Gas Buddy show the midlands average around $2.08 a gallon, which is down from $2.50 a gallon just last month.

And the lowest prices are around $1.89 a gallon.

We scouted it out and several gas stations around our area are showing prices below $2 a gallon, ABC Columbia News found at least two gas stations off Two Notch Road with prices right below $2.00 per gallon and several off Broad River Road.

You can track local gas prices at https://www.gasbuddy.com/home?search=29063&fuel=1

AAA says the drop is due to falling crude oil prices and the switch to a winter fuel mix.