Birds Eye View of the State Christmas Tree from ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Have you had a chance to head downtown to see the State Christmas Tree on the State House grounds? If you have not seen the 35 foot tree, here’s the view from atop our ABC Columbia Tower Cam.

The 35 foot concolor fir comes to Columbia all the way from a christmas tree farm in Swanton, Maryland.

The tree was lit during Annual Governor’s Carolighting on November 26th, 2018.

From Santa to music… Chief Meteorologist John Farley was in the middle of the all of the fun for the kick off to the Annual Governor’s Carolighting.

