2016 Richland Co. murder suspect arrested trying to cross Mexican border

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) —Richland County Sheriff ‘s Department arrested 20 year old Daniel Argueta-Chirino, for a 2016 murder.

Around 3:30 Sunday evening Dec. 2, 2018, Argueta-Chirino arrived in South Carolina, after his extradition from Texas. According to authorities, Argueta-Chirino was taken into custody while trying to enter the United States along the Mexican border on a murder warrant in connection with a 2016 murder case that occurred in Richland County.

Authorities have been trying to locate Argueta-Chirino since Oct. 13th, 2016 when they found the victim, Marianna Garcia, was found in a home in the 8000 block of Old Percival Road. Officials say a friend of the victim, called police after not hearing from Garcia for several days. Deputies, entered the home and discovered Garcia strangled to death.

Deputies say Argueta-Chirino and Garcia had been a couple. While in police custody, officials say Argueta-Chirino  confessed to strangling Garcia during a fight between the two before authorities say he fled to Mexico.

Argueta-Chirino is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center without bond.

 

