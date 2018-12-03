Handwritten letter from George H.W. Bush framed in SC Governor’s mansion

Alexis Frazier

H

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- During the annual Christmas open house at the Governor’s mansion Henry McMaster revealed a very symbolic piece of history that hangs on a wall in one of the bedrooms.

Governor McMaster showed ABC Columbia a hand written letter from former President George H.W. Bush.

“He was truly a great man,” McMaster said. “I don’t know of a nicer or more gentle, more honorable man than George Bush.”

The letter signed May 11, 1994 reads, “Thanks for the special hospitality. The mansion is a joy to behold and to stay in.”

