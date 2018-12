Knotts calls 2018 Dutch Fork his best offense ever

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Tom Knotts’ Silver Foxes have only scored less than 50 points once this season, in their 47-14 state semifinal win at Summerville last Friday. That’s in part why Dutch Fork’s coach calls the 2018 team “the best offense that I’ve ever had”.

Dutch Fork faces upper state champion T.L. Hanna at 6:30 p.m. Saturday for the SCHSL 5A State Championship at Williams-Brice Stadium.