Preschool mistakenly gives pine-sol to children, authorities say

HONOLULU H.I. (WOLO)- A preschool in Hawaii is under investigation after children were given Pine-Sol instead of apple juice, that’s according to the Health Department.

An inspection report, says the class room assistant took the Pine-Sol off a kitchen cart while preparing the snacks, and filled the children’s cups with it.

A classroom teacher smelled the cleaner and was able to stop all but three students from drinking it.

Reports say the students that took sips of the solution were evaluated, but none of the students required any medical treatment.

The state health department says, each year about a dozen people accidentally ingest Pine-Sol, half of them are children.

In the case that Pine-sol or any other cleaning solution is consumed, call poison control at 1-800-222-1222 or call 911.