Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter to push for 4 decade old equal rights amendment

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — Orangeburg Representative Gilda Cobb-Hunter says she’s hoping to strike a blow against discrimination.

The Democrat says she’ll try to get the Legislature to pass the Equal Rights amendment no matter what.

Cobb-Hunter told the Post and Courier that the State needs to at least have a discussion on eliminating discrimination against women in employment, health care, and other areas.

The Equal Rights amendment was first proposed nationwide in 1972, but has not yet been adopted in enough states to be included in the U.S. Constitution.