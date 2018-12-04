Gas prices drop just in time for the holiday season

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It may not be a gift from saint nick but gas prices here in South Carolina are a gift to all.

According to a study of over 350 gas stations in South Carolina, gas prices have fallen over nine cents a gallon over

The last week bringing prices in some places to below two dollars a gallon.

The average price of gas is two dollars and three cents a gallon.

These drop at the pump came just in time for people to enjoy some extra savings for the holidays.