Sumter duo charged with drug trafficking

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — Deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two people in connection with a drug trafficking case.

Authorities say 21 year old Gabrielle White and 34-yearold Scott Clinkscale are both charged with trafficking meth and possession of a weapon during a crime.

Deputies say they obtained a search warrant and found multiple suspected drugs including meth, marijuana, and heroin. Both White and Clinkscale are being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.