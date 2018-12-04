Weather forces changes in high school state championship schedule

After monitoring the inclement weather predictions for Saturday, the South Carolina High School League has made the necessary schedule change for AAA-AAAA-AAAAA competitions. The expectation of extreme temperatures mixed with rain bring safety concerns for not only our students, but also fans traveling to the venue.

All scheduled games for Saturday, December 8 at Williams-Brice Stadium are now moved to Friday, December 7 at Williams –Brice Stadium for the following times:

1:00 pm – AAAA

4:00 pm – AAA

7:30 pm – AAAAA

Jerome Singleton, Commissioner, states, “The safety of our student-athletes as well as the strong fan base they have garnered this season is our primary focus. We realize this is an inconvenience for some but we hope everyone can understand the priority for this weekend must indeed be providing the safest environment possible. Knowing the high school sports fans of South Carolina, Friday is sure to be THE biggest day of football for the entire state.”

This precautionary measure is not solely for the Columbia area, but the upstate as well. The weather conditions place everyone at high risk for not only injury during play but also travel. This detailed process would not be possible without the assistance and support from the University of South Carolina staff and athletic department. Again, your willingness to make the needed adjustment to your state championship schedule is very much appreciated.

Game tickets pre-purchased for the AAA-AAAA-AAAAA games will be honored on Friday.

*The A and AA games scheduled for Friday, November 7 at Benedict College remain the same.

5:00 pm – A

8:00 pm- AA