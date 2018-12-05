Man accused of shooting at Columbia police officers denied bond

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- An Orangeburg man accused of shooting at police officers will stay behind bars after a judge denied bond Tuesday afternoon.

Stanley Lubkin,30, now faces 30-year-old suspect now faces two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon by person convicted of a Crime of Violence, and grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

“He was a wanted person, not supposed to have a gun, and a danger to the folks of the Midlands,” Deputy Chief of police, Melron Kelly said.

Lubkin and a female acquaintance, Mandy Johnson,35, were initially identified as shoplifting suspects from the nearby Home Depot. It’s believed that the pair drove to the store in the stolen Escalade.

CPD officers detained Johnson, then arrested and charged her with Possession of Methamphetamine(field-tested positive for crystal meth) and Possession of a Schedule 4 Narcotic(Alprazolam). She is also housed at the Lexington County Detention Center.

During that time, Lubkin was inside the Wal-Mart and when he returned to the parking lot, officers saw him walking toward the Escalade and attempted to speak with him.

That’s when Lubkin allegedly pulled out a gun and ignored officers’ repeated verbal commands to get on the ground.

Instead, Lubkin ran away and during the foot chase the suspect allegedly fired his handgun, posing a threat to officers and citizens in the parking lot.

“Shoppers were in and about the parking lot areas of Wal-Mart,” Kelly said. “Taking into account the volume of people in the parking lot the officers made the decision not to return fire. That they had ample cover and protection to keep themselves safe and members of the public safe.”

No one was injured as a result of the gunfire, and due to the immediate threat to public safety, CPD officers chose not to deploy their duty weapons at Lubkin. Instead, they continued to chase him on foot.

That’s when Lubkin hopped into the Dodge Ram in the parking lot and left the scene, only to be captured a few hours later in Lexington County. Lubkin` also faces separate charges in Lexington County.