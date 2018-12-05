Update: Suspect accused of firing into car with children on 1-26 Denied Bond

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)–Lexington County Deputies say the suspect accused of firing shots from a motorcycle on Interstate 26, into a car with children, has been denied bond.Lexington County Deputies say 36-year-old Anthony Fanning was arrested Tuesday morning.Fanning faces six counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting.Investigators say six people, including children were in the car when shots were fired.Deputies say fanning shot into the car, driving on I-26 near the 113 mile marker.A passenger in the car was injured and taken to the hospital with serious injuries, say deputies.

Sheriff Jay Koon said “Our investigation is ongoing.” “When it comes to motive or what led up to the shooting, those are things we’ll be looking into as our work continues”

Authorities say Fanning is being held at the Lexington County Detention center after being denied bond.