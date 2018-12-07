Panthers sign former Clemson kicker Catanzaro

The Carolina Panthers have signed kicker Chandler Catanzaro, the team announced Friday.

Catanzaro most recently played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he hit 11-of-15 field goals in nine games played this season. He kicked for the New York Jets in 2017, going 25-of-30 on field goals, including a 57-yard make, the longest in Jets history.

Catanzaro was signed as an undrafted free agent by Arizona in 2014 where he hit the first 17 straight field goals of his career without a miss, tying the NFL record for most consecutive makes to start a career. He played three seasons for the Cardinals from 2014-16.

He has a career field percentage of 83.2, hitting 114-of-137 career attempts.

A native of Greenville, S.C., Catanzaro played at Clemson where he went 31-of-33 on field goals in his final two seasons.

In a corresponding move, the Panthers placed G Amini Silatolu (knee) on injured reserve.