Ridge View shoots past Lower Richland at Bojangles Bash finale

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Wayln Napper had a game-high 18 points to lead host Ridge View past Midlands rival Lower Richland 85-47 in their last game at the 2018 Bojangles Bash.

Here are the final scores from the last day of the three day event:

Gray Collegiate 65 – Cardinal Newman 77

Oak Hill (VA) 85 – Liberty Heights (NC) 51

Cox Mill (NC) 81 – Trinity Christian (NC) 78

Huntington Prep (WV) 72 – Aspire Academy (KY) 56

Nation Ford 50 – North Mecklenburg (NC) 80

York Prep 53 – Dorman 57