Ridge View shoots past Lower Richland at Bojangles Bash finale
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Wayln Napper had a game-high 18 points to lead host Ridge View past Midlands rival Lower Richland 85-47 in their last game at the 2018 Bojangles Bash.
Here are the final scores from the last day of the three day event:
Gray Collegiate 65 – Cardinal Newman 77
Oak Hill (VA) 85 – Liberty Heights (NC) 51
Cox Mill (NC) 81 – Trinity Christian (NC) 78
Huntington Prep (WV) 72 – Aspire Academy (KY) 56
Nation Ford 50 – North Mecklenburg (NC) 80
York Prep 53 – Dorman 57