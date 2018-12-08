Ridge View shoots past Lower Richland at Bojangles Bash finale

Greg Brzozowski,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Wayln Napper had a game-high 18 points to lead host Ridge View past Midlands rival Lower Richland 85-47 in their last game at the 2018 Bojangles Bash.

Here are the final scores from the last day of the three day event:

Gray Collegiate 65 – Cardinal Newman 77

Oak Hill (VA) 85 – Liberty Heights (NC) 51

Cox Mill (NC) 81 – Trinity Christian (NC) 78

Huntington Prep (WV) 72 – Aspire Academy (KY) 56

Nation Ford 50 – North Mecklenburg (NC) 80

York Prep 53 – Dorman 57

 

Categories: Local Sports, Sports
Tags:
Share

Related

Bojangles Bash closes play with big slate on third...
Ridge View loses late to Orangeville at Bojangles ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android