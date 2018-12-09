Police investigating after woman’s body found in Columbia

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- The Columbia Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a female was found unresponsive early Sunday morning.

A citizen called 911 after discovering the body at the 3000 block of Calk Street off of West Beltline Boulevard at approximately 9:00 a.m., according to officers.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting CPD with determining the cause of death and the person’s identity. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, December 10th.

Citizens with information about the death are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.