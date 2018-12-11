SC Rep. Pitts to step down on advice from doctors, family

LAURENS, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Rep. Mike Pitts says he is resigning on the advice of his doctors and family.

Pitts said after a heart attack on Oct. 20, he reconsidered his political career, even after winning a ninth term in office.

The Republican from Laurens says his doctors told him he can make a full recovery, but he needs less stress, a less hectic schedule and more patience. Pitts says that’s impossible in modern politics.

Pitts said in a statement being chairman of the House Ethics Committee added to his stress.

Pitts says he will resign on Jan. 3 — just before the House session begins — and a special election will be held to determine his replacement.

Pitts is a 62-year-old retired Greenville police officer and former Laurens County council member.