SC Rep. Pitts to step down on advice from doctors, family

Associated Press,

LAURENS, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Rep. Mike Pitts says he is resigning on the advice of his doctors and family.

S.C. Rep. Mike Pitts is resigning on the advice of his doctors and family after suffering a heart attack in October. @RepMikePitts/Facebook

Pitts said after a heart attack on Oct. 20, he reconsidered his political career, even after winning a ninth term in office.

The Republican from Laurens says his doctors told him he can make a full recovery, but he needs less stress, a less hectic schedule and more patience. Pitts says that’s impossible in modern politics.

Pitts said in a statement being chairman of the House Ethics Committee added to his stress.

Pitts says he will resign on Jan. 3 — just before the House session begins — and a special election will be held to determine his replacement.

Pitts is a 62-year-old retired Greenville police officer and former Laurens County council member.

