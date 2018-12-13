Food and Drug Administration issues recall for Del Monte Fiesta Corn

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- Del Monte Inc is Recalling 64,242 cases of its Fiesta Corn seasoned with red and green peppers., due to under-processing.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the affected corn includes spoilage organisms or pathogens that could cause life- threatening illnesses if consumed.

Fiesta Corn was distributed to retail locations in 25 states including Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The FDA recommends anyone with cans purchased with the “best if used by” dates listed below, to return the product to the place of purchase.

There have been no reports of illnesses related to this product as of yet.

Affected cans includes 15 Oz cans with UPC 240000 02770 with “best if used by” dates :