Driver charged in deadly hit and run involving a school crossing guard

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – S.C. state troopers say a driver is charged for a deadly hit and run that killed a school crossing guard.

Authorities say Kenneth Sullivan, 27, was arrested Tuesday.

He’s charged with leaving the scene of a death, driving under suspension and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Investigators say on October 30th, Sullivan struck crossing guard Emma Taylor, 73, while she directed traffic outside a Spartanburg Elementary school.

Authorities confirmed Taylor died 8 days later.

School officials say no children were harmed, but some did witness the deadly accident.