Driver charged in deadly hit and run involving a school crossing guard

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – S.C. state troopers say a driver is charged for a deadly hit and run that killed a school crossing guard.

SC state troopers say Kenneth Sullivan, 27, was arrested for the deadly hit and run of an elementary school crossing guard. Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say Kenneth Sullivan, 27, was arrested Tuesday.

He’s charged with leaving the scene of a death, driving under suspension and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Investigators say on October 30th, Sullivan struck crossing guard Emma Taylor, 73, while she directed traffic outside a Spartanburg Elementary school.

Authorities confirmed Taylor died 8 days later.

School officials say no children were harmed, but some did witness the deadly accident.

