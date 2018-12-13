The Salvation Army continues to ring in holiday cheer

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The familiar bell and red kettles are a sign that the holidays are here.

This is the Salvation Army’s largest holiday fundraiser.

Each year the Salvation Army’s bell ringing campaign raises thousands for those in need, here in the Midlands and across the World.

If you see the bell ringers while you are out and about stop by and drop in some change that will help make some change in the lives of someone in need this season.