Troopers investigate fatal crash on I-26 in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are still investigating Wednesday’s fatal crash on I-26.

Officials say one person died from the wreck that occurred on I-26 east bound near mile marker 104.

Investigators say the driver of a pickup truck suffered a mechanical issue and stopped in the middle lane.

Authorities say an SUV hit the truck driver at 9:45 p.m., where the victim was taken to Palmetto Health Richland and was later pronounced dead.

Troopers say the driver and both passengers in the SUV were all wearing seat belts, but it’s unknown if the truck driver was wearing one or not.

Stay with ABC Columbia for more updates.