COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- If you haven’t applied for healthcare coverage yet, time is winding down.

The deadline to enroll for affordable healthcare or “Obamacare” is Saturday, December 15th.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the number of sign-ups are down nearly 12 percent compared to last year.

The decrease is likely due to President Trump’s decision to reduce funding for advertising and research for the marketplace.

Former President Barack Obama, hopes those numbers increase. Obama went to his social media to urge people to enroll in what’s being commonly being called, “Obamacare”.