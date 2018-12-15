Sober or Slammer campaign starts today

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s the time of the year for holiday gatherings, family, friends and fun. But if some of the partying includes adult beverages you may want to find a driver who decides to skip the drinks. Today local law enforcement agencies are set to kick off their annual sober or slammer campaign and this year they plan to be out in full force.

Officers say the goal of the campaign is to prevent drunk driving over the holiday season when they tend to see a spike in the number of accidents related to impaired drivers. Department officials say 22 thousand people were arrested for driving under the influence last year alone.