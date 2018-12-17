COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- General Motors says 1,100 of its workers will be moving into new positions in its other facilities.

Late last month, General Motors announced that it would cut over 14,000 jobs.

The cause of the down sizing is due to the lack of sales in their Chevrolet Cruze, Volt, and Impala vehicles, the company wants to focus more on automation and its high SUV sales.

The company says 1,200 of its current workers qualify for retirement.

General Motors will be closing plants in Michigan, Ohio, Maryland, and Canada.

These plants will be closed by the end of 2019.