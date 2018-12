All lanes are back open on I-20 west bound due to fatal accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says all lanes of I-20 west bound are back open after an early morning fatal accident.

Troopers say one driver died in a single vehicle crash.

Troopers are still investigating the wreck that happened near exit 58.

