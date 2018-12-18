Clemson’s comfort with Playoff stage not to be confused with complacency

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Clemson’s set to make their fourth-straight trip to the College Football Playoff, facing a fellow unbeaten program in Notre Dame as the Fighting Irish make their debut in the five-year old postseason format.

Despite their successes and familiarity on the biggest stage in their sport, the Tigers players aren’t counting on their experience to be enough, nor counting out their competition in the Cotton Bowl on December 29.