Dozens of dead birds washing up on North Myrtle beach shore

North Myrtle Beach, SC (AP) —State Wildlife authorities are trying to figure out why dozens of dead birds are washing up on the shore in North Myrtle beach.

Officials say several different types of birds including Pelicans and Seagulls were found last weekend.

Beach officials say it’s unusual to have so many dead birds in a two to three day span.