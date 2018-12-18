Homeless shelter in need of donations this holiday season

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- There are families this holiday season that will not be able to provide for their loved ones for Christmas. One organization hopes to change that.

“The things that we’re kind of taking for granted mean a little bit extra to them,” Lila Anna Sauls, with the Family Shelter said. “Especially the children. A coloring book and a pack of crayons goes just a little bit extra distance for a homeless five year old.”

For some Midlands kids the holidays isn’t so jolly.

“What we see with our families especially this time of year is mental health issues,” Sauls said. “Our families will feel depressed.”

The family shelter is an emergency shelter for families who have lost everything. This time of year they try to get families in the holiday spirit with decorations and more activities.

“Our job over the next week is to make them feel as loved and as respected as we possibly can with what we have been given by the community,” Sauls said.

Right now the shelter has received toy donations for the more than 100 children in their care. But organizers say those kids need more than that to get them through the year.

“What we really need right now are snacks, after school program items like school supplies,” Sauls said. “Things that we can carry forward after the holiday.”

Even though the holidays is the season for giving, Sauls says they’re always looking for donations.

“Even if you can’t get to us by Christmas day, make the trip out the week after, or even the first week of January,” Sauls said. “We’re here 24/7, 367 days of the year and would love to have you involved anytime during the year.”