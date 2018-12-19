Deputies charge teen in Hardscrabble road shooting

Rochelle Dean,

 

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — There’s an update to a shooting we told you about earlier this week that officials say took place on Hardscrabble Road.

According to authorities, today The Richland County Sheriff’s department charged 19 year old Javari Price in connection to a shooting incident from December 17th off Hardscrabble Road.

Price is facing several charges, including attempted murder and possession of a weapon during violent crime.

He’s being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

