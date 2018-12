DHEC names new Director with a familiar face

Columbia, SC (AP) — The Department of Health and Environmental control has a new Director.

Today DHEC’s board voted to make Doctor Rick Toomey the Agency’s Director. The appointment must be approved by the Governor and the Senate.

Toomey is not new to being in the public arena, he was President of Beaufort Memorial Hospital from 2007 to 2016.

DHEC oversees everything from hospitals to landfills.