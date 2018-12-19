Man charged with trying to sell a deer on social media

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Deer are a big part of the Christmas tradition, but don’t try to buy one on Facebook.

Over the weekend people alerted the Department of Natural Resources to let them know that a Richland County man who was attempting to sell a baby deer on the social media site.

Investigators say the man never actually intended to sell the deer and was trying to trick people into sending him money. That man has now been charged with trying to sell protected native wildlife.