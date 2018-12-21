Columbia holiday 2018 parking schedule

Columbia, (WOLO) — It’s a holly jolly time of the year and many of you may be expecting family and friends to come into the area to visit for the holidays. If so, and you are looking to get out of the house to do some sight seeing, The City of Columbia has a list of places, times and hours you can find places to park in the Capital city.

Christmas City Street Parking On-Street meters will be free of of charge throughout the City on Christmas Eve, Monday December 24th, with the exception of Five Points which will run off of their normal parking meter hours from 11am to 6pm. While you will not have to pay for the meters, City officials say towing for those who park in the entertainment district will still fall under a time limit. The hope is that they can free up parking spaces for people coming to the area that day even if the parking is free.

On Christmas day, Tuesday 25th City officials say visitors will be able to enjoy complimentary parking through out the City for the entire day.

Christmas City Parking Decks If you are unable to find parking along the street there are several parking decks that will be open and accessible to the public. Starting at 3AM Sunday night December 24th all gates to City parking decks will be raised, and will remain open for drivers until 3AM Wednesday morning. December 26th.

New Year’s Meter Parking Visitors who plans to hit the town for New Year’s will have to follow normal enforcement on New Years Eve, Monday December 31st. However, you and your guests will be able to enjoy complimentary parking along the street on New Year’s Day Tuesday January 1st. Once again, anyone wanting to go to the Five Points area will not have to pay, but will still be limited for the amount of time they will be able to park in one space between the hours of 11AM-6PM.

New Year’s Parking Decks



If you have plans to use the parking decks around town for the New Year, you’re in luck. Monday December 31st Gates will be up and accessible to drivers beginning at 5pm and will remain open until3AM Wednesday morning. The same complimentary service will be available at all City parking facilities New Year’s day, Tuesday January 1st until 3AM.

The Parking decks listed below also offer free parking anytime after 6PM during the weekdays and Saturday and Sunday.