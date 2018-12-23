Looking to entertain the kids on break? Check out Winterfest at State Museum

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Looking for a little winter fun with the kids this Christmas break? Winterfest is now underway at the South Carolina State Museum.

The event features holidays around the world, a Nutcracker performance, visits with Santa and a chance to ride the new North Pole Express.

Winterfest runs through January 6, 2019.

Museum officials say you can enjoy Holidays Around the World, an exclusive Nutcracker performance, visits with Santa and a chance to ride the new SCSM North Pole Express.

Guests of all ages will experience the joy of the holiday season at the museum, say organizers.

For more information http://scmuseum.org/

Share

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More