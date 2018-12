Santa stops his sleigh at Palmetto Health Children’s hospital

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –Santa is making his way around the world delivering presents, but his busy schedule did not keep him from visiting the kids at palmetto heath children’s hospital.

The Columbia Fire Department helped the big man in red, along with his elves make their way to The Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital.

Palmetto Health Children’s hospital is celebrating its 35th Anniversary this year.