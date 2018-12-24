What’s on the menu Christmas Day

Columbia, SC (The Island Packet) — Many of you are less than 24 hours away from Christmas morning. And regardless of what holiday you celebrate, most of the celebrations will include some type of meal. If you haven’t finished stuffing the bird, cooking the ham or putting the finishing touches on that green bean casserole, no need to freak out.

ABC Columbia did some digging and found several locations that will be open on Christmas day around the Midlands so you can spend more time enjoy your holiday, instead of toiling over a hot stove, unless that’s your thing. However, if you don’t have the culinary bone and would rather let someone else do the cooking, here is a list of some places that you can enjoy a holiday meal with your family or friends.

Christmas Day, December 25th