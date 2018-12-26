Drew Wellness center hosting Health Fair

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for a new you this New Year? The City of Columbia is offering a Health Fair in January.

City officials say the Charles R. Drew Wellness Center will host a free Community Health Fair on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. The health fair will include free health screenings, an activity zone and exhibitors.

WHAT: Drew Wellness Center’s Community Health Fair

WHEN: Wednesday, January 30 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

The event is free and open to the public.

