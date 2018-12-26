Lexington County to hold Oath of office ceremony

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– The County of Lexington is ready to ring in the new year with newly elected officials for some County offices.

Lexington County Council will hold an Oath of Office ceremony Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at 6 p.m. in the Dorothy K. Black Council Chambers located on the second floor of the Lexington County Administration building, 212 S. Lake Dr. in Lexington, S.C.

According to officials, the elected officials that will participate in the Oath of Office ceremony are as follows:

Newly elected:

o Beth A. Carrigg, County Council – District 7

o Glen M. Conwell, County Council – District 8

Re-elected:

o M. Todd Cullum, County Council – District 9

o Paul L. Brigham, Jr., County Council – District 2