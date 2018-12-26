Panthers place QB Heinicke on IR; sign QB Gilbert

The Carolina Panthers have placed quarterback Taylor Heinicke on injured reserve (left elbow) and signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert, the team announced today.

Heinicke spent the entire season as the Panthers backup quarterback before making a start in Week 16 versus Atlanta in place of Cam Newton. Heinicke suffered the elbow injury in the first half, but returned to the game and finished with 274 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions on 33-of-53 passing.

Gilbert spent the 2017 season between the Panthers practice squad and active roster, and was with the team during the 2018 preseason before being waived in the final roster cutdown. He re-joins the Panthers from the Alliance of American Football where the Orlando Apollos selected him in the league’s “Protect or Pick” quarterback draft in November.