RIGHT NOW: Power outages shut businesses down, traffic directed

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia police department is suggesting people find an alternate route if they are heading through the 3 hundred block of Haribson Boulevard area. According to authorities, traffic is being directed after traffic signals as well as some nearby business lost power.

The source of the power outage is still unknown at this hour, but CPD confirms via their twitter page that some area business impacted are closing early because of the black out.

STay with ABC Columbia news as we continue to gather more details from the scene.

