RIGHT NOW: Power outages shut businesses down, traffic directed

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia police department is suggesting people find an alternate route if they are heading through the 3 hundred block of Haribson Boulevard area. According to authorities, traffic is being directed after traffic signals as well as some nearby business lost power.

The source of the power outage is still unknown at this hour, but CPD confirms via their twitter page that some area business impacted are closing early because of the black out.

#CPDSC officers are directing traffic along the 300 block of Harbison Blvd. due to a power outage. Traffic lights ???? are affected. Several businesses along that area are closing as a result. Power company is working to fix the issue. pic.twitter.com/Nu7zBgV75z — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 26, 2018

STay with ABC Columbia news as we continue to gather more details from the scene.