Local Brewery plans to pour out support for California fire victims

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A Midlands brewery is hoping to raise some relief for victims of the camp fire in California.

River Rat Brewery says it will join breweries across the Country by making resilience Butte County Proud IPA.

The proceeds from this beer will support all of those affected by the camp fire.

Resilience Butte County Proud IPA will be available January 9th.