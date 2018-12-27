One of two suspects accused of a Christmas day shooting arrested

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — One suspect is in custody in connection with a Christmas day shooting.

Investigators say Faquanta Benjamin was arrested late last night. According to deputies Benjamin was one of two suspects involved in a shooting at El Cheapo on broad street across from Shaw Air Force base.

Deputies continue to search for a second suspect and re asking anyone who has any information on his whereabouts

to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.