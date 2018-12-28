ABC COLUMBIA NEWS UPDATE

here is an afternoon update from ABC Columbia's Crysty Vaughan.

Police in Orangeburg say they found a man asleep in a fast food drive through with a loaded machine gun in his lap.

Investigators say someone called police just before 5am Wednesday to report the car at an Orangeburg McDonalds.

According to the Times and Democrat, police reported Ricardo Brown had an AK- 47 in his lap, as well as a half empty bottle of vodka and crack cocaine.