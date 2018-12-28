Belk Bowl on ABC Columbia-Mushchamp and Gamecocks ready for game day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Gamecocks are set to take the field in Charlotte to face Virginia in the Belk Bowl.

Mike Gillespie has more on what the players and coaches are saying about the Noon match up.

Saturday, the Gamecocks go for back-to-back bowl wins for the first time since 2014, in fact, a win Saturday would mean two bowl wins in the first three seasons for Will Muschamp at USC, not even Steve Spurrier could do that.

Friday at the Charlotte Convention Center, South Carolina met with the media for the final time before kickoff against the Cavaliers, and though 7-5 isn’t how the Gamecocks wanted to finish the regular season, Will Muschamp looks at the Belk Bowl as an opportunity to go into the offseason with some momentum and send his seniors out the right way.

You can see the Belk Bowl only on ABC Columbia Saturday at Noon.

Plus, get your pre-game on and join us at 11:30am Saturday for our Live ABC Columbia Belk Bowl Special from the stadium in Charlotte.