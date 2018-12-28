Fairfield County accident victim identified

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (WOLO)– Investigators in Fairfield County have identified the victim in a fatal crash from Thursday night.

Officials with the Coroner’s office say 34 year old Tamarquay Coleman of Blair died after the accident on Highway 215, just before seven thirty Thursday night.

Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol say Coleman was the passenger in a Nissan Altima that left the road and hit several trees.

The driver was also injured. The accident is under investigation.