Storms topple tree on home in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-Friday night the storms cleared but not before some people in the midlands saw damage from rain and wind.

Take a look at this home on Bilton Road off Broad River Road in Irmo.

Our crews were on the scene Friday afternoon when neighbors told us the homeowners were not home when a tree fell on their house.

The National Weather service in Columbia also reported downed trees and damage in the saluda area.